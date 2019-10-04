Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.10

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.10 and traded as high as $46.52. Methanex shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 104,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.10.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$982.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$973.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.65 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,385.65. Also, Director John Floren purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,733 shares in the company, valued at C$3,508,252.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

