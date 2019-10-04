Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €14.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.52 ($16.88).

B4B3 traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching €12.70 ($14.77). The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.85 and a 200-day moving average of €13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million and a P/E ratio of -67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71. Metro has a one year low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a one year high of €14.88 ($17.30).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

