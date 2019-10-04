Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MXCYY. ValuEngine downgraded Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

MXCYY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

