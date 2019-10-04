MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.04

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.06. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 8,375 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

