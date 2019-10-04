Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up to $92.91

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.95, but opened at $92.91. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 2,478,539 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.366 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 22,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

