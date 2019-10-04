Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,673 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $104,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of MU traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186,776. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

