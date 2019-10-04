Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Largest Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 405,565 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Microsoft worth $2,061,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,397,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,881,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

