Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,028.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

