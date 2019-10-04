Mithril Ore (MORE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $423.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $203,513.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $15.96 or 0.00195117 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

