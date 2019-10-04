Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Trading Down 6.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

