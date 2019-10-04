Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 337,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $3,242,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 3,133 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $371,009.86. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,091 shares of company stock worth $14,667,593. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,638.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.