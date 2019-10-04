Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report sales of $17.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $68.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.45 million to $69.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $71.67 million to $81.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

MRCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

