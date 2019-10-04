Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales in second-quarter 2019. Further, the quarter witnessed soft margins and adverse impacts of currency. Negative geographic and product mix, and higher input costs hurt gross margin. This coupled with increased operating costs dented the operating margin. Nevertheless, top and bottom lines grew year over year, driven by strength in the Monster Energy brand. In fact, momentum in its energy drinks category is aiding results for a while now. Additionally, it is witnessing robust growth in the international markets and is on track to launch products to drive the top line. Furthermore, Monster Beverage is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers, which expanded its distribution network.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. 55,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $34,637,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

