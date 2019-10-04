Morgan Stanley Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.21.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 4,058,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,598.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $268,395. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.