Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Evergy worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,651,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Evergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 817,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.16%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

