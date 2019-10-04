M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $286.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $321.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.04.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

