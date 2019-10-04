M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,444,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,686,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,403. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

