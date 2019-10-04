M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,026. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $121.62.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

