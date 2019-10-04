M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,456,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 894,480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,126,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,765.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 465,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,042. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

