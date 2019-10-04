M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

