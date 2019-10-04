M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $1,710.90. 1,131,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,045. The firm has a market cap of $846.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,787.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,848.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

