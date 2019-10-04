M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.05. The company had a trading volume of 555,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In related news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,653,000 after purchasing an additional 744,208 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.