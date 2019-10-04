Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 3,241,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $585,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 347.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at about $4,064,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 75.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,698 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 271.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

