Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. 30,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,420. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

