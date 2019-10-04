Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $26.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 737,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 169.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

