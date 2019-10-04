Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 1,146,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

