Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $137,000 Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,667 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

GRPN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 965,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Groupon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.