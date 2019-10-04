NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 255,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,558. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.19. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $37,127.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,098. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after acquiring an additional 477,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

