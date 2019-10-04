Narrative Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Narrative has a total market cap of $73,786.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,564,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.