National Bank Financial Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL)

National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 price target on Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:AAL opened at C$0.27 on Monday. Advantage Lithium has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.