National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in National CineMedia by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.81. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,802. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.72.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

