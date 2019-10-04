National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.33

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 491142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,476,000 after buying an additional 1,392,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,487,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 374,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

