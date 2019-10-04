Natixis Acquires Shares of 346,606 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 346,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. 1,225,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,878. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $28,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,362. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

