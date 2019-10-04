Natixis Buys 28,799 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.42.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.34. 422,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

