Natixis Buys 55,012 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $103.21 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

