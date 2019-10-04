Natixis Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,333 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.62. 27,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,033. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

