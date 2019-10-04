Natixis Trims Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,611 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.21% of Zynga worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 1,556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zynga by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 2,023,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,200,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 285.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,606 shares of company stock worth $908,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.