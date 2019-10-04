Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEPH opened at $8.75 on Friday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

