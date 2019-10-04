Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,888.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market capitalization of $491,516.00 and $11,888.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031729 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00071853 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00131037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,226.38 or 1.00166739 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003631 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002232 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,831,188 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

