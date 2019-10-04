Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $5.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.25 billion and the highest is $5.27 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $20.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.12 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,707,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Netflix has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

