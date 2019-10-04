Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 208.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.2% in the first quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $263.31. 2,369,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.