Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura cut their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $265.18. 3,658,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

