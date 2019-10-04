Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

