Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.49. 1,255,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.