Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. 1,818,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

