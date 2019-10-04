Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $12.17 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $32,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.71. 1,285,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,302. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The company has a market capitalization of $254.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

