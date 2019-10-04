Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $679,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,295 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.68. 376,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

