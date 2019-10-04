Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. H2O AM LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,428 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

EMR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,035. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

