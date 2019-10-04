Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.14. 2,616,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

