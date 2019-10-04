Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of General American Investors worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 305.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the first quarter worth $230,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth $266,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $39,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

GAM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.